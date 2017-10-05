Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

Salesforce.com (CRM) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,019 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $68.49 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $761,827.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,254.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $732,389.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,343 shares of company stock worth $49,368,041 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 60.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

