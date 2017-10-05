Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sabra-healthcare-reit-inc-sbra-shares-sold-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ SBRA) opened at 21.76 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.