RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Shares Down 0.4%

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 615.50 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 619 ($8.21). 1,794,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,884,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621.50 ($8.24).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSA. HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 695 ($9.22) to GBX 715 ($9.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.49) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.36) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.08 ($8.36).

Get RSA Insurance Group plc alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 641.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.99. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.30 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

In other news, insider Isabel Hudson bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.50 ($8,699.43).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Shares Down 0.4%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/rsa-insurance-group-plc-rsa-shares-down-0-4.html.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.