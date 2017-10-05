Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of RPC worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RPC by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,040,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,167,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RPC, Inc. (RES) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/rpc-inc-res-shares-bought-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES) opened at 24.08 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The firm’s market cap is $5.23 billion.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.65 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RPC’s payout ratio is presently -183.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $18.75) on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.