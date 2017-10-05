Royal Nickel Corp (RNX) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Royal Nickel Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Royal Nickel Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE RNX) opened at 0.185 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Royal Nickel Corp has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s market cap is $56.84 million.

About Royal Nickel Corp

Royal Nickel Corp is a Canada-based multi-asset mineral resource company. The Company is focused primarily on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal and base metal properties. The Company’s principal assets are the producing Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine, which is located approximately 559 kilometers from Perth in Kambalda, Western Australia, and the Dumont Nickel Project, which is located in the established Abitibi mining camp in the Canadian province of Quebec.

