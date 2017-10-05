Royal Bank of Canada Sells 211,859 Shares of Westrock Company (WRK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Westrock worth $53,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 26,114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Westrock by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $606,203.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at $29,161,815.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 18,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,072,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,014.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,379 shares of company stock worth $24,890,539. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Sells 211,859 Shares of Westrock Company (WRK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/royal-bank-of-canada-sells-211859-shares-of-westrock-company-wrk.html.

Shares of Westrock Company (WRK) traded down 0.69% on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,732 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.35. Westrock Company has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Westrock had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Company will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.