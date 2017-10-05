Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. UBS AG upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 543,976 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $189,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in PACCAR by 19,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

