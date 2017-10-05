Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stryker Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 145.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In related news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of Stryker Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,078,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,341,643,000 after buying an additional 657,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,115,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,208,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,082 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,175,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,348,000 after buying an additional 226,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,569,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,255,000 after buying an additional 166,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

