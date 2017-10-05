Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shire PLC (SHPG)

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shire PLC from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Shire PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Get Shire PLC alerts:

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ SHPG) opened at 154.31 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $198.58.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire PLC had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Shire PLC will post $14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-shire-plc-shpg.html.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Shire PLC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shire PLC by 81.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Shire PLC during the first quarter worth $179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shire PLC during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shire PLC during the first quarter worth $182,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.