Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 99,818 Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,818 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.72% of Signature Bank worth $56,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) traded up 0.806% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.655. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,714 shares. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.131 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post $7.20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

