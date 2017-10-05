Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 676,537 Shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,537 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.05% of AmTrust Financial Services worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,667,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,846 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,261,000 after acquiring an additional 731,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 435,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 631,314 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ AFSI) traded up 1.33% on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,734 shares. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.24.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AmTrust Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

