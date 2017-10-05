Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Price Target to GBX 490

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.70) to GBX 490 ($6.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.16) target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.04) target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 458 ($6.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 483.62 ($6.41).

Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) opened at 508.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.59 billion. Pagegroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 338.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 514.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 479.77.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

