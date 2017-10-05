Royal Bank of Canada Has $49.82 Million Holdings in Vectren Corporation (VVC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Vectren Corporation worth $49,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectren Corporation by 4,556.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,553,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,403,000 after buying an additional 182,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,808,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 612,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 647,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectren Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/royal-bank-of-canada-has-49-82-million-holdings-in-vectren-corporation-vvc.html.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE VVC) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. Vectren Corporation has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Vectren Corporation had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derrick Burks bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Vectren Corporation Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.