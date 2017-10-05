Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $385.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,200 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average is $399.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $295.11 and a one year high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 357,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

