Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. BidaskClub upgraded Education Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Education Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Education Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Education Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Education Realty Trust (NYSE EDR) opened at 36.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Education Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Education Realty Trust will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Education Realty Trust news, Director John T. Thomas bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,745.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $96,496 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,480,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,354,000 after purchasing an additional 255,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,966,000 after purchasing an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,095,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

