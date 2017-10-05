Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TESARO, Inc. (TSRO)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price objective on TESARO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on TESARO from $164.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut TESARO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Gabelli initiated coverage on TESARO in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.74.

TESARO (TSRO) opened at 121.82 on Monday. TESARO has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $192.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65. The company’s market capitalization is $6.60 billion.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 1,301.19% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TESARO will post ($8.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESARO news, Director James O. Armitage sold 10,000 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TESARO by 4,504.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,643,000 after buying an additional 3,335,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TESARO during the second quarter worth approximately $100,301,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in TESARO during the second quarter worth approximately $85,971,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TESARO by 195.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after buying an additional 210,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TESARO by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,496,000 after buying an additional 177,057 shares during the period.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

