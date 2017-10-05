Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,775 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.57% of Robert Half International worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 134.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $152,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Robert Half International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE RHI) traded down 0.82% during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,944 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

