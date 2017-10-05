Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth $182,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the first quarter worth $194,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America Corporation set a $140.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ PLCE) opened at 115.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.32. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $125.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.56.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

