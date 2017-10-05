Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding in the second quarter worth about $2,774,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding in the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 200.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 1.4% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) opened at 29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $29.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.83 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

