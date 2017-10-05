RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. CIBC currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Riocan Reit Pref Series C increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RioCan) is a Canada-based unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust owns and manages Canada’s portfolio of shopping centers with ownership interests in a portfolio of approximately 300 retail and mixed use properties, including approximately 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area (NLA) of approximately 46,973,000 square feet.

