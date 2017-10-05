Rhumbline Advisers Takes $468,000 Position in Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (IOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Lion Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lion Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) opened at 8.00 on Thursday. Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company’s market capitalization is $572.22 million.

Lion Biotechnologies Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

