Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Plug Power worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 385,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 486,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,488.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ PLUG) opened at 2.77 on Thursday. Plug Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The firm’s market cap is $622.50 million.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

