Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) traded up 0.0326% on Wednesday, reaching $2.4508. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,460 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $69.75 million. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,758,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

