REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Director Lawrence Tomchin Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Director Lawrence Tomchin sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) traded up 0.53% during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.95. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.10 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The company has a market cap of $610.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.66.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter. REX American Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post $4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of REX American Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About REX American Resources Corporation

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. As of January 31, 2017, the Company had invested in three ethanol production entities. It operates through alternative energy segment. As of January 31, 2017, the Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

