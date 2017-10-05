Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Revolution Bars Group PLC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,304.70 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 472,986 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.05. The firm’s market cap is GBX 103.50 million. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 99.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 247.96.

Get Revolution Bars Group PLC alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/revolution-bars-group-plc-rbg-posts-earnings-results.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBG. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 203 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. FinnCap downgraded Revolution Bars Group PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 203 ($2.69) in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Revolution Bars Group PLC Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.