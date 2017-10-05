Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Posts Earnings Results

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Revolution Bars Group PLC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,304.70 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 472,986 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.05. The firm’s market cap is GBX 103.50 million. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 99.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 247.96.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBG. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 203 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. FinnCap downgraded Revolution Bars Group PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 203 ($2.69) in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 150 ($1.99) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Revolution Bars Group PLC Company Profile
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.
