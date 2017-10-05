Reviewing Kaman Corporation (KAMN) & KLX (KLXI)

Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) and KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaman Corporation and KLX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation $1.77 billion 0.87 $161.23 million $1.85 29.85 KLX $1.60 billion 1.75 $240.70 million $1.50 36.21

KLX has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaman Corporation. Kaman Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaman Corporation and KLX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 4 1 0 2.20 KLX 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kaman Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. KLX has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Kaman Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kaman Corporation is more favorable than KLX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Kaman Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kaman Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of KLX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kaman Corporation has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman Corporation and KLX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 2.95% 9.24% 3.73% KLX 4.83% 4.43% 2.66%

Dividends

Kaman Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. KLX does not pay a dividend. Kaman Corporation pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kaman Corporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Kaman Corporation beats KLX on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States. Distribution segment conducts business in the mechanical power transmission and bearings, electrical, automation and control, and fluid power product platforms and provides total solutions from system design and integration to machine parts and services to the national manufacturing industry. Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the United States and allied militaries.

About KLX

KLX Inc. (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The Company’s ASG segment service offerings include inventory management and replenishment, creative and differential supply chain solutions, such as third-party logistics programs, special packaging and bar-coding, parts kitting, quality assurance testing and a range of purchasing assistance programs, plus the electronic data interchange capability. The Company’s ESG segment products and services include onshore completion services, wireline services, fishing services and tools, down-hole completion and production services, pressure control, accommodations and related surface rental equipment, and remanufacturing shops.

