Reviewing Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Cardiome Pharma Corporation (CRME)

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN) and Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon Holdings and Cardiome Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings -754.62% N/A -155.28% Cardiome Pharma Corporation -110.95% -78.51% -38.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Cardiome Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon Holdings and Cardiome Pharma Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cardiome Pharma Corporation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kadmon Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 172.10%. Cardiome Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 219.33%. Given Cardiome Pharma Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiome Pharma Corporation is more favorable than Kadmon Holdings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadmon Holdings and Cardiome Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings $18.50 million 10.15 -$97.68 million N/A N/A Cardiome Pharma Corporation $23.21 million 2.99 -$17.41 million ($0.83) -2.48

Cardiome Pharma Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon Holdings.

Summary

Cardiome Pharma Corporation beats Kadmon Holdings on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of KD025, Tesevatinib and KD034. The Company’s other products include Ribasphere RibaPak, Ribasphere, Qsymia, Tetrabenazine and Valganciclovir. KD025 is an orally available, selective small molecule inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a molecular target in multiple autoimmune, fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Tesevatinib is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to block key molecular drivers of tumor growth, metastases and drug resistance. KD034 is the Company’s portfolio of enhanced formulations of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.

Cardiome Pharma Corporation Company Profile

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Cardiome also commercializes ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting beta-blocker used to control heart rate in various cardiovascular indications, in select European markets. Cardiome has also licensed TREVYENT, a development-stage drug device combination product that is under development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, in certain regions outside the United States.

