Reviewing FibroGen (FGEN) and Transgenomic (PRPO)

FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) and Transgenomic (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get FibroGen Inc alerts:

FibroGen has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transgenomic has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Transgenomic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $117.90 million 36.29 -$110.06 million ($1.92) -31.30 Transgenomic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Transgenomic has higher revenue, but lower earnings than FibroGen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FibroGen and Transgenomic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 2 5 1 2.88 Transgenomic 0 0 0 0 N/A

FibroGen currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.26%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Transgenomic.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Transgenomic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -105.59% -64.42% -25.67% Transgenomic -536.28% N/A -108.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Transgenomic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Transgenomic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FibroGen beats Transgenomic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the Company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and is entering Phase III development for anemia in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The Company has developed Pamrevlumab. Pamrevlumab is a proprietary therapeutic antibody to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in chronic fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure.

Transgenomic Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., formerly Transgenomic, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in advancing personalized medicine for the detection and treatment of cancer, and inherited diseases through its molecular technologies and clinical and research services. The Company operates through its Laboratory Services segment. The Company is engaged in the provision of its Multiplexed ICE COLD-PCR (MX-ICP) product to the clinical market, enabling the use of blood and other bodily fluids for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of cancer. MX-ICP amplifies the ability to detect genetic mutations by approximately 100 to 400 fold. MX-ICP is validated internally on sequencing platforms, including Sanger, Next Gen Sequencing and Digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its laboratory in Omaha, Nebraska is focused on providing genetic analytical services related to oncology and pharmacogenomics research services supporting Phase II and Phase III clinical trials conducted.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.