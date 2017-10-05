Reviewing Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Its Rivals

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Euronet Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Euronet Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide 0 0 5 0 3.00 Euronet Worldwide Competitors 114 696 1031 12 2.51

Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronet Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide 8.23% 22.32% 7.95% Euronet Worldwide Competitors 10.74% 15.92% 5.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide $2.05 billion $345.38 million 30.82 Euronet Worldwide Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 28.53

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Euronet Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products. It operates in three segments: EFT Processing Segment provides electronic payment solutions consisting of ATM cash withdrawal and deposit services, outsourced ATM and POS management solutions, and credit and debit card outsourcing; epay Segment provides electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products and collection services, and Money Transfer Segment provides global consumer-to-consumer money transfer services and global account-to-account money transfer services.

