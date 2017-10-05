Reviewing Celanese Corporation (CE) and Its Rivals

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is one of 34 public companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Celanese Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Celanese Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celanese Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 14.89% 31.23% 11.24% Celanese Corporation Competitors -29.86% 24.06% 5.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celanese Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation $5.62 billion $1.16 billion 18.37 Celanese Corporation Competitors $4.15 billion $892.82 million 34.36

Celanese Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Celanese Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Celanese Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Celanese Corporation pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 62.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Celanese Corporation has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celanese Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celanese Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 1 4 8 1 2.64 Celanese Corporation Competitors 98 750 1134 32 2.55

Celanese Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $102.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Celanese Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celanese Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Celanese Corporation

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates. The Consumer Specialties segment includes the Company’s cellulose derivatives and food ingredients businesses, which serve consumer-driven applications. The Industrial Specialties segment includes the Company’s emulsion polymers and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers businesses. The Acetyl Intermediates segment includes the Company’s intermediate chemistry business, which produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride and acetate esters. The Company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 30 global production facilities.

