Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. comprises about 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 96,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 560.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 8,069.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,967,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759,738 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded up 0.79% during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,550 shares. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

