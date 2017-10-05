Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) opened at 14.25 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $425.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Resources Connection Inc. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/resources-connection-inc-recn-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

RECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.