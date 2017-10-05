Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (ACG, ACIA, AYI, BMI, BTR, BWXT, CAFD, GEMC, GILD, HNL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 5th:

Alliance Growers C (TSE:ACG) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alliance Growers C alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $64.00 to $61.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BonTerra Resources (TSE:BTR) was given a C$1.03 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $65.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Energy Metals Corp (TSE:GEMC) was given a C$0.30 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Leerink Swann from $87.00 to $89.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.40. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $124.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peregrine Metals (TSE:PGM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$1.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $24.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Growers C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Growers C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.