Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Holdings Reduced by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Repligen Corporation worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Repligen Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Repligen Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) opened at 38.27 on Thursday. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Repligen Corporation had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

