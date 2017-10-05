RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Company Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNR. UBS AG lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe Holdings from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut RenaissanceRe Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Get RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE RNR) traded up 0.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. 496,102 shares of the stock traded hands. RenaissanceRe Holdings has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $555.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-given-a-140-00-price-target-by-wells-fargo-company-analysts.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other RenaissanceRe Holdings news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $785,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.93, for a total value of $5,672,227.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,644 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.