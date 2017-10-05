Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 278,600 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Hasbro worth $36,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 115.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 21.3% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 97.68 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hasbro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $972.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post $5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $146,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Frascotti sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,432,634.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,423,264 shares of company stock valued at $145,144,664. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

