Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $35,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 463,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/renaissance-technologies-llc-raises-holdings-in-liberty-media-corporation-lsxmk.html.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) opened at 43.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.41. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.