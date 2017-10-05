Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.09 Million Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dover Corporation worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Dover Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.85.

In other news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation (DOV) opened at 93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $93.92.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

