Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Redhill Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redhill Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG assumed coverage on Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) traded up 2.48% on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,972 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company’s market capitalization is $169.91 million. Redhill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redhill Biopharma will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redhill Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Redhill Biopharma by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Redhill Biopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Redhill Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redhill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Redhill Biopharma Company Profile

Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools.

