Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jean Coutu Group PJC (PJC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jean Coutu Group PJC (TSE: PJC.A):

10/3/2017 – Jean Coutu Group PJC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

9/28/2017 – Jean Coutu Group PJC had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Jean Coutu Group PJC had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$24.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Jean Coutu Group PJC had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Jean Coutu Group PJC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$19.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

