Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA: TKA):

10/3/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €27.70 ($32.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/27/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.10 ($33.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €35.30 ($41.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.80 ($36.24) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

9/14/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €24.60 ($28.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/15/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/11/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – ThyssenKrupp AG was given a new €34.30 ($40.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) traded up 0.021% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €24.114. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares. The firm’s market cap is €13.65 billion. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12-month low of €19.40 and a 12-month high of €27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.38 and its 200-day moving average is €24.27.

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

