Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) opened at 33.97 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Realogy Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Gustavson sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $107,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

