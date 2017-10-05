RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Position Maintained by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC maintained its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. RCM Technologies comprises 5.3% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 19.40% of RCM Technologies worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 63,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) traded up 1.24% on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 4,525 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38 and a beta of 0.13.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.36%. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions. The Company is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to healthcare institutions and educational facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology (IT) and Specialty Health Care Services.

