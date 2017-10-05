Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.99 per share, with a total value of $199,852.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,072.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $149,377.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 187.55 on Thursday. Raytheon Company has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/raytheon-company-rtn-shares-sold-by-commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.