Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.99 per share, with a total value of $199,852.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,072.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $149,377.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 187.55 on Thursday. Raytheon Company has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.
Raytheon Profile
Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.