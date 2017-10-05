Raymond James Financial, Inc. Raises Peregrine Metals Ltd. (PGM) Price Target to C$1.10

Peregrine Metals Ltd. (TSE:PGM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

About Peregrine Metals

Peregrine Metals Ltd. (Peregrine), together with its subsidiaries, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and recovery of base and precious metals. The Company’s interests consisting primarily of a group of adjoining copper and gold exploration properties, known as the Altar Project, which is located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

