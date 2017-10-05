Rand Wealth LLC Has $862,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Rand Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 73,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $5,304,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $277,547.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,323.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,933. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) opened at 72.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/rand-wealth-llc-has-862000-position-in-colgate-palmolive-company-cl.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.