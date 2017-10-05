Raj Chowdhry Sells 200,000 Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (ABZ) Stock

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:ABZ) Director Raj Chowdhry sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Raj Chowdhry sold 100,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Raj Chowdhry sold 5,500 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Raj Chowdhry sold 2,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$420.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 1,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 500 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

About Dominion Diamond Corp

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

