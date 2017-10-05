Raj Chowdhry Sells 191,000 Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (ABZ) Stock

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:ABZ) Director Raj Chowdhry sold 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$36,290.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Raj Chowdhry sold 38,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Raj Chowdhry sold 200,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Raj Chowdhry sold 100,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Raj Chowdhry sold 5,500 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Raj Chowdhry sold 2,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$420.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 1,000 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 500 shares of Dominion Diamond Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$160.00.

Dominion Diamond Corp Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

