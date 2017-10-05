Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Holdings Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/quintiles-transitional-holdings-inc-q-holdings-boosted-by-colonial-trust-advisors.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Q. BidaskClub upgraded Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) traded down 0.016% on Thursday, hitting $95.235. The company had a trading volume of 171,485 shares. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.043 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. Quintiles Transitional Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,805,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $4,373,452.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,839 shares in the company, valued at $98,406,389.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,198,382 shares of company stock worth $1,361,834,375. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quintiles Transitional Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q).

Receive News & Ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.