Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Quest Diagnostics has been trading above the broader industry. The company’s earnings in the last reported quarter exceeded the estimates, while revenues lagged the same. On a positive note, it has witnessed significant growth through infectious disease testing, prescription drug monitoring and wellness business. It is currently refocusing on core diagnostic information services business and disciplined capital deployment. Finally, the raised 2017 guidance indicates about this bullish trend to continue ahead. In addition, alliance with hospitals and integrated delivery networks are the other growth drivers. Particularly, the company is positive about its acquisition of PeaceHealth in the Pacific Northwest which is expected to bolster growth in the rest 2017. However, we are concerned about tough organic volume scenario. Tough competitive landscape and reimbursement headwinds are other concerns.”

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) traded down 0.0736% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.8916. The stock had a trading volume of 264,745 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7206 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post $5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 53,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $5,833,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,800,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 59,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $6,406,857.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,800,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,517,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

